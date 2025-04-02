Writers of Light

Writers of Light

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Apr 3

Thank you, Andrea! I really enjoyed chatting and am grateful that you innerstood my process for giving this indie book a fighting chance in the rigged world of big publishers and sneaky algos!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Mai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture